In pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid ul Fitr with joy, togetherness across the globe

Communities coming together for prayers, feasts, and acts of charity after a month of Ramadan

Muslims across the world are celebrating Eid ul Fitr with traditional zeal and fervour, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Families and communities are coming together for prayers, feasts, and charitable giving, reflecting on a month of fasting, spiritual reflection, and devotion. The celebrations are filled with joy, greetings of "Eid Mubarak," and acts of kindness that highlight the essence of the festival.

Women react as they take a selfie after attending an Eid ul Fitr prayer to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan March 21, 2026. — Reuters

Children greet each other on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kolkata, India, March 21, 2026. — Reuters

Eight-year-old Ganga, whose family moved to Karachi from Pakistan's southeastern desert area of Tharparkar to look for work, waits for customers while selling balloons, as Muslims attend Eid ul Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, outside a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, March 21, 2026. — Reuters

Residents of the Fietas district in Johannesburg receive hot meals during a charity drive organised by the Muslim Ziaee Institute South Africa (ZISA) on the occasion of the Eid ul Fitr at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, on March 21, 2026. — AFP

A volunteer from the Muslim Ziaee Institute South Africa (ZISA) prepares for a charity drive in the Fietas district in Johannesburg on the occasion of the Eid ul Fitr at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, on March 21, 2026. — AFP

A man sits along the seafront Corniche on the second day of Eid ul Fitr celebrations, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Doha on March 21, 2026. — AFP

A man has his photograph taken as he poses along the Corniche on the second day of Eid ul Fitr celebrations, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Doha on March 21, 2026. — AFP

A man distributes Eidi to children following Eid ul Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on March 21, 2026. — AFP

A man sells ice cream at an amusement park on Eid ul Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the eastern Sadr City, suburb of Baghdad on March 21, 2026. — AFP

A boy reacts while riding a horse at an amusement park on Eid ul Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the eastern Sadr City, suburb of Baghdad on March 21, 2026. — AFP

Muslim devotees eat food during Eid ul Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Beijing on March 21, 2026. — AFP

Iraqi women visit a grave at Wadi al-Salam Cemetery in Iraq's central holy city of Najaf to remember the deceased as well as victims of wars as they celebrate Eid ul Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, on March 21, 2026. — AFP

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan March 21, 2026. — Reuters



