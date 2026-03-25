Fact-Check: FBR has not introduced new tax break for senior citizens

In 2010, the FBR had introduced a 50% tax rebate for senior citizens. However, that policy is no longer in effect

Social media posts are claiming that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a 50% reduction in tax liabilities for senior citizens aged 60 and above.

This claim is inaccurate. No such directive has been issued recently.

Claim

On March 15, an Instagram user claimed that the FBR had introduced new tax relief for retirees. "FBR has introduced a new relief for senior citizens over the age of 60 with a 50% reduction on any outstanding tax obligations," the post stated.

Identical claims have been shared on X and Facebook.

Fact

The FBR has not announced any new tax exemption or reduction for senior citizens.

An FBR official, speaking to Geo Fact Check on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the claim is false.

"This is completely false. Such a policy existed in 2010, but it was abolished through the Finance Act 2014," the official said. He added that old information is being recirculated and misrepresented as a current policy.

In 2010, the FBR had indeed introduced a 50% tax rebate for senior citizens. However, that policy is no longer in effect.

The original 2010 press release can be accessed here

Usman Asghar, the chief of taxpayer services at the FBR, also dismissed the online claim.

Verdict: The FBR has not recently announced any 50% tax reduction for senior citizens. The claim is based on an outdated policy from 2010 that was withdrawn in 2014.



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