Fact-check: Punjab govt did not announce Rs5,000 Eidi scheme, say officials

Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari dismissed reports, stating that no such initiative has been launched

A claim circulating online states that the Punjab government introduced a scheme titled the “Maryam Nawaz Sharif Eidi Scheme,” providing Rs5,000 to low-income families during Eid ul-Fitr.

The claim is false.

Claim

On March 11, an Instagram account posted that the Punjab government had launched an Eidi scheme to support low-income residents during the Eid holidays.

“Under the initiative, eligible citizens will receive Rs5,000 in financial assistance to help manage household expenses during the festive period,” the post stated.

It further claimed that residents of Punjab aged 12 and above could register for the scheme through a government portal.

Similar claims have also been shared on Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).

Fact

Punjab government officials have denied the existence of any such scheme.

Zeeshan Malik, adviser to the Punjab chief minister on political affairs, told Geo Fact Check that the claim is incorrect. Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari also dismissed the reports, stating via message that no such initiative has been launched.

“We [the Punjab government] have not issued any handout or news related to this,” Bokhari said.

Verdict: The Punjab government has not announced any “Maryam Nawaz Eidi Scheme,” and officials have confirmed that the circulating claims are baseless.



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