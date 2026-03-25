Iran rejects 'excessive' US peace plan, delivers response to proposal through Pakistan

People walk past an anti-US billboard on a street in Tehran, Iran, February 5, 2026. — Reuters

Iran's initial response to the US proposal to end the war has not been "positive", a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that Tehran is still reviewing it.

The official said that Tehran's initial response has been delivered to Pakistan to be conveyed to Washington.

The development came after Pakistan delivered a US proposal to Iran, a senior Iranian source told Reuters, but the venue of any talks between Tehran and Washington to end the war has yet to be decided.

However, Iran’s state-owned broadcaster Press TV reported on Wednesday that Tehran had responded negatively to an American proposal aimed at ending the US-Israeli war on the country.

“The official with knowledge of the details of the proposal, speaking exclusively to Press TV, said Iran will not allow US President Donald Trump to dictate the timing of the war’s end,” the report said.

"Tehran will end the war only at a time of its own choosing and if its conditions are met," the report quoted official as saying.

The official drew parallels with two previous rounds of negotiations held in the spring and winter of 2025, noting that the US carried out military operations against Iran in both instances, said the broadcaster.

“Tehran has therefore categorised the latest overture, which was delivered via a friendly regional intermediary, as a ploy to heighten tensions and has responded negatively,” Press TV reports.

The official outlined five specific conditions under which Iran would agree to end the war. These include:

A complete halt to "aggression and assassinations".

The establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure that the war is not reimposed on Iran.

Guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations.

The conclusion of the war across all fronts and for all resistance groups involved throughout the region.

International recognition and guarantees regarding Iran's sovereign right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz.





Two days ago, the Financial Times reported that Pakistan is positioning itself as the lead mediator trying to broker an end to the US and Israeli war against Iran.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir spoke with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, Reuters quoted the newspaper that cited two people briefed on the call.

It also reported that senior Pakistani officials were back-channelling communications between Tehran, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The White House also confirmed Trump's call with Field Marshal Asim Munir.

On the other hand, CNN reported, Pakistan could host a meeting between the United States and Iran later this week under a proposal now being considered. The report said US Vice President JD Vance could attend the proposed meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took to X, saying that Islamabad was ready to host talks between the US and Iran to settle the conflict in the Middle East.