Fact-check: Viral claim about government holding exams for journalists is false

Journalists and government officials deny that there are any plans to conduct qualifying exams of journalists in the country

Posts on Pakistani social media have shared an article purportedly from an Urdu newspaper claiming that, due to the presence of "non journalists" in the media, the government has announced that it will conduct examinations for journalists.

This claim is baseless. No such announcement has been made by the government.

Claim

On March 23, a user shared an alleged image of a newspaper on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming that due to the presence of non journalists, the government has announced a three phase examination process for journalists in the country.

According to the claim, the first phase includes tests of a prospective journalist's Urdu grammar, dictation and essay writing. The second phase covers the basic components of journalism, such as news writing and report writing. The third phase focuses on investigative journalism and psychological awareness.

At the time of writing, the post had been viewed 14,900 times, liked 475 times and reshared 124 times.

Identical claims have also been shared on Instagram and Facebook too.

Fact

No such policy regarding testing reporters has been introduced by the government, officials and journalists confirmed.

Tasawar Arafat Chaudhry, media coordinator to the federal minister for information and broadcasting, denied the claim. "Neither the ministry of information nor the PID [Press Information Department] has issued any such statement, nor is there any such programme," he said. "We strongly reject and deny it."

Azma Zahid Bokhari, the Punjab minister for information, also told Geo Fact Check via messages that the claim is not true.

Abdul Razzaq Sial, president of the Islamabad Press Club, told Geo Fact Check over the phone that the online claims were false. “This is 100% fake,” he said. “If you look at the headline, it is not even in a newspaper format. Someone has made it up; it is fabricated.”

Arshad Ansari, president of the Lahore Press Club, also confirmed that the online posts were not true. "I have checked this, it is fake," he said. "This is just a social media rumour that resurfaces every couple of years. I have verified it across multiple sources and there is no truth to it."

Muhammad Riaz, president of the Peshawar Press Club, also confirmed that no such initiative has been announced by the provincial government. "There is no such proposal under consideration in the provincial government or in any of its departments or institutions," Riaz said.

Verdict: The claim that the government has announced examinations for journalists is false. No such policy exists and officials as well as press bodies have rejected it.



Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]