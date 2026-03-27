Saudi Arabia, Ukraine sign air defence deal: officials

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Saudi Arabia. — X/@ZelenskyyUa

Agreement "focuses on integrated systems, data analysis tools".

Saudi Arabia, Ukraine sign MoU on defence procurement: SPA.

Zelensky meets Crown Prince MBS, confirms defence arrangement.

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have signed an air defence agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the kingdom facing Iranian drone attacks, two senior officials told AFP on Friday.

Kyiv has sought to leverage its expertise in downing Russian drones to help Gulf nations, which are being attacked with the same kind of Iranian-designed Shahed drones that Russia fires on Ukraine.

"The point of the agreement is that Ukraine will support them in developing all the necessary components of air defence, which they currently lack," one official said of the document which, according to another was signed on Thursday.

Both spoke to AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Kyiv has been using a mix of cheap drone interceptors, electronic jamming tools and anti-aircraft guns to down Russian drones fired at its cities on a nightly basis for four years.

Saudi Arabian Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs Dr Khaled Al-Biyari (right) and Ukrainian Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov sign memorandum of understanding related to defense procurement arrangements in Jeddah. — SPA

It touts its anti-drone defences as the best in the world.

Ukraine has proposed swapping its interceptors for vastly more expensive air-defence missiles that Gulf countries are using to down Iranian drones. Ukraine says it needs more of them to fend off Russian missile attacks.

The deal signed between Ukraine and Saudi Arabia "is not only about interceptors as such, but about building a system, integrating it with other air defence components, Ukrainian experience in its use, AI, and all the other elements of data analysis needed to counter Shaheds and other drones," one of the officials said.

Zelensky confirmed on social media that both countries had "reached an important arrangement" on defence cooperation and that he had met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

"We are ready to share our expertise and systems with Saudi Arabia," Zelensky said, adding: "Saudi Arabia also has capabilities that are of interest to Ukraine, and this cooperation can be mutually beneficial."

He did not disclose what exactly has been agreed as part of the deal.

Zelensky also met Ukrainian anti-drone experts that have been deployed to the country since US and Israel launched strikes on Iran that spurred retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Tehran.

"Even in such a short time, Ukrainian experts were able to share extensive expertise," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine's expertise is unique, and recognised as such, and that is why everyone is so interested in our technologies and experience."

MoU on defence procurement

The Saudi Ministry of Defence and its Ukrainian counterpart have signed a memorandum of understanding related to defence procurement arrangements in Jeddah, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs Dr Khaled Al-Biyari and Ukrainian Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov signed the agreement, it added.