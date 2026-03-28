Which key Iranian figures have been assassinated in US-Israeli strikes?

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 22, 2023. — Reuters

US-Israeli strikes on Iran have martyred several senior political and military figures, hitting the Islamic Republic's core leadership as the regional war disrupts energy markets and global shipping.

Below are some of the most prominent figures killed:

Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who as Supreme Leader since 1989 built an iron grip over Iran while entrenching hostility towards the US and Israel, was martyred aged 86 in a US-Israeli air strike on his compound on February 28.

His more than three-decade rule was marked by consolidation of power through the security apparatus, and expansion of Iran's regional influence, even as tensions over its nuclear programme repeatedly brought it into confrontation with the West.

Senior officials

Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and a veteran powerbroker, was assassinated at 67 in a US-Israeli air strike in the Pardis area on March 17, along with his son and one of his deputies, Iranian media reported.

Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani attends a news conference in Damascus, Syria February 16, 2020. — Reuters

A former Revolutionary Guards commander and nuclear negotiator, he was a close adviser to the slain Supreme Leader and played an important role in shaping Iran's security and foreign policy.

Esmail Khatib, Iran's intelligence minister, was eliminated in an Israeli strike on March 18. A hardliner cleric and politician, he worked in Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office and was mentored by him, before heading the civilian intelligence apparatus in August 2021.

Ali Shamkhani, a close adviser to Khamenei and a key figure in Iran's security and nuclear policymaking, was cut down in US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28.

He had earlier survived an attack on his home during the 12-day June war between Israel and Iran.

Top military commanders

Mohammad Pakpour, commander-in-chief of the IRGC, Iran's most powerful military force, was assassinated in the February 28 strikes in Tehran, Iranian state media said.

Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards ground forces Mohammad Pakpour (C) attends a funeral ceremony in Tehran, October 20, 2009. — Reuters

He rose through the ranks to lead the Revolutionary Guards after his predecessor Hossein Salami was eliminated in the 12-day war in June.

Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran's defence minister and a career air force officer, was martyred in the same wave of strikes targeting senior leadership in Tehran on February 28, according to sources. He played a key role in military planning and defence policy.

Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, was assassinated in the February 28 strikes during what Iranian media said was a meeting of senior leadership in Tehran. He was responsible for coordinating Iran's military branches and overseeing conventional forces.

Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of Iran's Basij paramilitary force, was eliminated in US-Israeli strikes on March 17, according to Iranian state media. A senior Revolutionary Guards officer, he led the force central to internal security and the enforcement of state authority.

Behnam Rezaei, the Revolutionary Guards' navy intelligence chief, was martyred in an Israeli strike in the port city of Bandar Abbas on March 26, according to the Israeli military, which said he was responsible for collecting information on regional countries.