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Former Biden aide Shahid Khan meets US lawmakers on Middle East crisis

Discussions also addressed broader implications of conflict, including impact on Southeast Asia

By
Web Desk
|

March 28, 2026

Shahid Khan (centre left), Director of the World Affairs Council Boston, poses with US lawmakers and others.
Shahid Khan (centre left), Director of the World Affairs Council Boston, poses with US lawmakers and others. 

Shahid Khan, Director of the World Affairs Council Boston and former adviser to then-US president Joe Biden, engaged in high-level discussions on Capitol Hill this week with key US lawmakers, including Senators Richard Blumenthal, Ed Markey, Chris Van Hollen, and Congressmen Jack Bergman and Tom Suozzi.

During these meetings, Khan highlighted the ongoing crises in the Middle East, exploring potential diplomatic solutions and strategies to mitigate regional instability.

The discussions also addressed the broader implications of conflict, including the humanitarian and economic impact on Southeast Asia.

Accompanying Khan were prominent community leaders Manzar Khudadad and Naeem Khalid, who emphasised the role of the diaspora in fostering constructive dialogue and supporting peace initiatives.

“This visit underscores the importance of informed, collaborative dialogue between policymakers and community leaders,” Khan said.

“We discussed actionable steps to address ongoing crises and examined how US engagement can help promote stability and humanitarian relief in affected regions.”

The meetings reflect the World Affairs Council Boston’s ongoing commitment to global awareness, international cooperation, and supporting US foreign policy efforts that prioritise peace and human welfare.

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