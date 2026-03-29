In-pictures: Global 'No Kings' protests target Trump and war on Iran

Protests spread from United States to Europe as crowds denounce Trump and war on Iran

Large No Kings protests took place across the world on Saturday as demonstrators voiced opposition to US President Donald Trump and called for an end to the war on Iran.

Outside the United States, rallies were held in countries including Greece, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Australia, where protesters chanted slogans against the Trump administration and demanded that the war be stopped.

Protesters hold banners with playing card motifs during a nationwide 'No Kings' demonstration, part of a coordinated international mobilisation, amid rising political tensions and following Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's recent defeat in the referendum, in Rome, Italy, March 28, 2026.

Members of the ´Red Rebel Brigade´, a climate activist group, walk past Iranian flags being displayed as they join a march against the far right, organised by the Together Alliance, in central London on March 28, 2026. — AFP

Demonstrators march along the National Mall during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Washington, DC, on March 28, 2026. — AFP

Wide-angle view of demonstrators holding banners and Iranian flags, including one with the large inscription "DEMOCRACY MADE IN THE USA: MASSACRING A PEOPLE, DESTROYING A COUNTRY" during a protest march in Paris, Ile-de-France, France, on March 28, 2026. — AFP

Demonstrators with flags of Iran near the Malieveld take part in a rally called ´Stop the war against Iran!´ against the military attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, in The Hague on March 28, 2026. — AFP

Musician Bruce Springsteen performs during a "No Kings" protest outside the State Capitol building on March 28, 2026, in St Paul, Minnesota. — AFP

People participate in a demonstration against the Middle East war and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, entitled "No Kings", in central Athens on March 28, 2026. — AFP

Attendees take part in a demonstration against the Middle East war called "No Kings" in Rome on March 28, 2026. — AFP

Demonstrators, including activists dressed in US Revolutionary War-era uniforms and as characters from The Handmaid´s Tale, gather during a "No Kings" national day of protest rally outside the Minnesota State Capitol on March 28, 2026, in St. Paul, Minnesota. — AFP

Chewbacca against an ‘imperial tyrant’, Ney York. — Reuters

Demonstrators burn Israeli and US flags printed on paper during a national "No Kings" demonstration, part of a coordinated international mobilisation, amid heightened political tensions and following Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's recent referendum setback, in Rome, Italy, March 28, 2026. — Reuters

Actor Robert De Niro, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Reverend Al Sharpton, and Jumaane Williams, New York City Public Advocate, pose for a picture as they attend a "No Kings" protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's administration policies, in New York City, New York, US, March 28, 2026. — Reuters

A demonstrator covered in fake blood on the National Mall, Washington, DC, US. — Reuters

A giant inflatable balloon in the likeness of US President Donald Trump as a baby in diapers is seen as demonstrators march during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Los Angeles on March 28, 2026. — AFP

People hold signs and flags as they march during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Chicago on March 28, 2026. — AFP

A child wearing a Puerto Rican flag looks on during the "No Kings" national day of protest that included opposition to the proposed Esencia coastal development project in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 28, 2026. — AFP

An aerial view shows people marching near the Georgia state Capitol building during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 28, 2026. — AFP

A person holds a sign with an image depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as demonstrators walk past the Trump Tower, Chicago, Illinois, US. — Reuters

Protesters at the No Kings demonstration in Washington DC demanding the arrests of Trump administration officials. — AFP



