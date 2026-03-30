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Niall Horan gives fans a glimpse into upcoming song about Liam Payne

Niall Horan dedicated a song to late Liam Payne on his album 'Dinner Party'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 30, 2026

Niall Horan gives fans a glimpse into upcoming song about Liam Payne
Niall Horan dedicated a song to late Liam Payne on his album 'Dinner Party' 

Niall Horan believes his upcoming album, Dinner Party, wouldn't have been complete without a song dedicated to his late One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne.

The 32-year-old Irish musician will be releasing a closing track on his album, titled, End of an Era, which he wrote about his feelings after losing a close friend and collaborator. 

Speaking about the importance of that song, the This Town hitmaker said, "I write about what’s going on in my life, and that’s obviously a huge thing that happened...It wouldn’t be, an album without touching on it and writing an important song."

Horan continued to share that he "knows" fans will connect to the song if they have ever lost someone and will hopefully be able to find solace in the shared sentiments. 

The One Direction alum also noted that the people who knew Payne and know the story of his tragic death would also be able to relate. 

Payne met Horan a few days before he passed away after a fall from his hotel window in Argentina, and the Slow Hands singer has often discussed the regret he feels of not knowing it was their last meeting.

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