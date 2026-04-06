'Islamabad accord': Iran, US 'receive plan' to end hostilities, immediate ceasefire

Emergency personnel work at the site of a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 12, 2026. — Reuters

Plan to be agreed on Monday, says source.

Two-stage deal envisaged, ceasefire then final agreement.

Final deal in 15–20 days with nuclear curbs, sanctions relief.

Iran and the United States have received a Pakistan-formulated plan to end hostilities that could come into effect soon and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a source aware of the proposals said on Monday.

A framework to end hostilities has been put together by Pakistan and exchanged with Iran and the US overnight, the source said, outlining a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement.

"All elements need to be agreed today," the source said, adding the initial understanding would be structured as a memorandum of understanding finalised electronically through Pakistan, the sole communication channel in the talks.

Axios first reported on Sunday that Pakistan, along with other regional mediators, was engaged in intense diplomatic efforts to broker a potential 45-day ceasefire between Iran and the United States that could lead to a permanent end to the war.

The source told Reuters that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been in contact "all night long" with US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Under the proposal, a ceasefire would take effect immediately, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with 15–20 days to finalise a broader settlement.

The deal, tentatively dubbed the "Islamabad Accord," would include a regional framework for the strait, with final in-person talks in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had received Pakistan's proposal for an immediate ceasefire and was reviewing it, adding that Tehran does not accept being pressured to accept deadlines and make a decision.

Iran won't reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a "temporary ceasefire", the official said, adding that Tehran views Washington as lacking the readiness for a permanent ceasefire.

Iranian officials have previously told Reuters that Tehran was seeking a permanent ceasefire with guarantees they will not be attacked again by the US and Israel. They have said Iran has received messages from mediators including Pakistan, Turkiye and Egypt.

The final agreement is expected to include Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets, the source said.

Two Pakistani sources said Iran has yet to commit despite intensified civilian and military outreach.

"Iran has not responded yet," one source said, adding proposals backed by Pakistan, China and the United States for a temporary ceasefire have drawn no commitment so far.

There was no immediate response from Chinese officials to requests for comment.

The latest diplomatic push comes amid escalating hostilities that have raised concerns over disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil supplies.

US President Donald Trump has in recent days publicly pressed for a rapid end to the conflict, warning of consequences if a ceasefire is not reached within a short timeframe.

The conflict has heightened volatility in energy markets, with traders closely watching any developments that could affect flows through the strait.