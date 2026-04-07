Fact-check: No, Geo and Lahore Qalandars are not making a Shaheen Afridi documentary

The original poster belongs to the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, and was edited to include Geo News branding and Afridi’s name

Online posts claim that a documentary on cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi, allegedly produced by Lahore Qalandars and Geo News, is set to be released this month. Social media users are also sharing what they claim is a poster of the upcoming documentary.

The claim is false. No such documentary is in the making.

Claim

On March 23, a user shared an alleged poster on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that a documentary on Shaheen Afridi was set to release on March 30.

“It will feature his story both on and off the field,” the user wrote. The image accompanying the post carried the title “Eagle” and stated that it was produced by Geo News Studios and Lahore Qalandars.

At the time of writing, the post had been viewed 3,635 times and liked 61 times.



Similar claims have also been shared here, here and here.

Fact

There is no documentary on Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi being produced by Lahore Qalandars or presented by Geo News.

A spokesperson for Lahore Qalandars told Geo Fact Check over the phone that neither Shaheen Shah Afridi nor the franchise is aware of any such project. Separately, a spokesperson for Geo News also confirmed that no such documentary is being produced or presented by the channel.

Through independent verification, Geo Fact Check found that the viral poster had been altered. The original image belongs to the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, and was edited to include Geo News branding and Afridi’s name.

The original poster of Dhurandhar can be viewed here.

Verdict: The claim that a documentary titled “Eagle” on Shaheen Shah Afridi is being produced by Lahore Qalandars is false. Officials from both Lahore Qalandars and Geo News have denied any involvement, and the viral poster was found to be digitally altered from an unrelated Bollywood film.



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