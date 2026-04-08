In pictures: Iranians flood streets in celebration after ceasefire announcement
People shout slogans in favour of Iranian leadership, torch US and Israeli flags
By
Web Desk
Updated Wednesday Apr 08 2026
The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, less than two hours before US President Donald Trump's deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, after discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir.
Following the announcement, a large number of Iranian people took to the streets, celebrating the development and hailing the country's leadership. They also torched the flags of the US and Israel.