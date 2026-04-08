In pictures: Iranians flood streets in celebration after ceasefire announcement

The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, less than two hours before US President Donald Trump's deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, after discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Following the announcement, a large number of Iranian people took to the streets, celebrating the development and hailing the country's leadership. They also torched the flags of the US and Israel.

People shout slogans as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuters

People gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuters

Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP

People burn the flags of the US and Israel, as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuter

People shout slogans after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP

Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP

People burn the flags of the US and Israel, as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuters

Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP

People gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuters

Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP

An Iranian man holds up picture of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojataba Khamenei as others react to a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP



