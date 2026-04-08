In pictures: Iranians flood streets in celebration after ceasefire announcement

People shout slogans in favour of Iranian leadership, torch US and Israeli flags

By
Web Desk

Updated Wednesday Apr 08 2026

The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, less than two hours before US President Donald Trump's deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, after discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Following the announcement, a large number of Iranian people took to the streets, celebrating the development and hailing the country's leadership. They also torched the flags of the US and Israel.

People shout slogans as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuters
People shout slogans as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuters 
People gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuters
People gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuters 
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP
People burn the flags of the US and Israel, as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuter
People burn the flags of the US and Israel, as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuter
People shout slogans after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP
People shout slogans after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP
People burn the flags of the US and Israel, as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuters
People burn the flags of the US and Israel, as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuters
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP
People gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuters
People gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. — Reuters 
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP
An Iranian man holds up picture of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojataba Khamenei as others react to a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP
An Iranian man holds up picture of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojataba Khamenei as others react to a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. — AFP