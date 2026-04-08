Several AI detection tools confirm the video to be a deep fake

Fact-check: Deepfake alert. Viral video misuses Sanam Javaid Khan's image

Online users are circulating an inappropriate video of a woman and a man, claiming it shows Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javaid Khan with an unidentified individual.

The claim is false. The video was created using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Claim

On April 7, a user shared a 12-second video clip on X (formerly Twitter), alleging it showed Sanam Javaid Khan after she had reportedly absconded to Peshawar.

“The video was made in Hayatabad, Peshawar, at the time when Sanam Javaid Khan had fled to Peshawar,” the user wrote in an Urdu-language post.

The video shows a woman resembling Khan sitting with a man, who kisses her on the cheek. At the time of writing, the post had garnered 234,600 views, 920 likes, and 288 reshares.

A similar claim has also been shared on Facebook.

Fact

The video clip does not show Sanam Javaid Khan. It features another woman whose face has been digitally altered, with Khan’s face superimposed onto it.

Geo Fact Check reviewed the clip and identified multiple signs of AI manipulation. Notably, at the 0:09 timestamp, the woman’s face briefly shifts to that of another individual, indicating that Khan’s face was inserted into the video.

A brief glitch in the video reveals the face of the original woman, whose identity has been blurred by Geo Fact Check for privacy.

Hive Moderation, an AI-content detection platform, analysed the clip and assigned it an 83.6% likelihood of being AI-generated.

Hive Moderation analysis indicating a high probability that the video was generated using AI tools.

Similarly, the DeepFake-O-Meter tool, developed by the University at Buffalo, assessed the video as 100% likely to be AI-generated.

Screenshot of DeepFake-O-Meter analysis showing a 100% probability that the video is fake.

Additionally, Anees Qureshi, an open-source intelligence analyst at Bytes for All (B4A) in Islamabad, confirmed to Geo Fact Check that the clip had been manipulated using AI face-swapping technology. “The video is altered using AI face swap technology, in which an original video is used to replace faces with that of another individual,” Qureshi said.

Verdict: The viral video claiming to show Sanam Javaid Khan in Hayatabad, Peshawar, while absconding is false. Independent verification and multiple AI detection tools confirm that the clip was digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence.



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