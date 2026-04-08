Abu Dhabi detains 375 for filming sensitive sites, spreading misleading information

Abu Dhabi Police issue warning against filming sensitive locations in the UAE and spreading misleading information on social. — X/@ADPoliceHQ

ABU DHABI: Authorities in Abu Dhabi have detained 375 people of various nationalities for filming sensitive locations and spreading misleading information on social media, said police.

The individuals have been referred to the public prosecution for legal proceedings in accordance with the country’s laws, the statement added.

Police said the arrests followed violations involving the unauthorised recording of sites and the circulation of unverified content linked to current events.

Authorities reiterated that such actions breach regulations designed to safeguard public security and stability, warning that the spread of misinformation and panic is a punishable offence.

They urged residents to rely on official sources for information and to avoid sharing rumours, stressing that public cooperation remains essential to maintaining safety and order.