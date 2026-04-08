 
Geo News

Abu Dhabi detains 375 for filming sensitive sites, spreading misleading information

Authorities reiterate that such actions breach regulations designed to safeguard public security and stability

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

Published April 08, 2026

Abu Dhabi Police issue warning against filming sensitive locations in the UAE and spreading misleading information on social. — X/@ADPoliceHQ
Abu Dhabi Police issue warning against filming sensitive locations in the UAE and spreading misleading information on social. — X/@ADPoliceHQ

ABU DHABI: Authorities in Abu Dhabi have detained 375 people of various nationalities for filming sensitive locations and spreading misleading information on social media, said police.

The individuals have been referred to the public prosecution for legal proceedings in accordance with the country’s laws, the statement added.

Police said the arrests followed violations involving the unauthorised recording of sites and the circulation of unverified content linked to current events.

Authorities reiterated that such actions breach regulations designed to safeguard public security and stability, warning that the spread of misinformation and panic is a punishable offence.

They urged residents to rely on official sources for information and to avoid sharing rumours, stressing that public cooperation remains essential to maintaining safety and order.

Cyber, nuclear, invasion? What is Trump threatening in Iran
Cyber, nuclear, invasion? What is Trump threatening in Iran
Gunman killed, 2 wounded in shootout outside Israel's Istanbul consulate
Gunman killed, 2 wounded in shootout outside Israel's Istanbul consulate
Israeli journalist admits reporting rescue of US airman as Trump threatens jail over 'leak'
Israeli journalist admits reporting rescue of US airman as Trump threatens jail over 'leak'
Australian soldier arrested for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan
Australian soldier arrested for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan
Iran conveys its response to US ceasefire proposal to Pakistan
Iran conveys its response to US ceasefire proposal to Pakistan
China's Xi urges faster development of new energy system as Middle East war continues
China's Xi urges faster development of new energy system as Middle East war continues
Pakistani expats in UAE vow support, offer volunteer services in solidarity move
Pakistani expats in UAE vow support, offer volunteer services in solidarity move
'Islamabad accord': Iran, US 'receive plan' to end hostilities with immediate ceasefire
'Islamabad accord': Iran, US 'receive plan' to end hostilities with immediate ceasefire