Fact-check: AI-generated videos falsely depict Indian media commenting on Pakistan's role in US–Iran ceasefire

Following reports that Pakistan facilitated talks between the United States and Iran after both sides agreed to a temporary ceasefire on April 8, two video clips began circulating online. These clips allegedly show an Indian journalist and politician criticising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for letting Pakistan play a central role in the mediation efforts.

The viral videos, shared by several social media accounts, were generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

Claim: On April 8, Sharjeel Inam Memon, a minister in Pakistan’s Sindh province, shared a minute-long video on X (formerly Twitter), purportedly showing Indian politician Shashi Tharoor praising Pakistan’s role in the US–Iran ceasefire.

The clip shows Tharoor on India Today saying: “If you saw Donald Trump’s latest tweet, crediting Pakistan with stepping in to end the Iranian war, you know why I am in shock. It feels like a massive strategic failure by the Indian government. I have never criticised Prime Minister Modi or the BJP before, but today, silence is just blind loyalty.”

The claim was also shared elsewhere.

Fact: The video is a deepfake.

Using reverse image search, Geo Fact Check found that the clip was taken from an episode of News Today With Rajdeep Sardesai, originally broadcast on December 26, 2025, well before the US attacked Iran in February this year.

In the original broadcast, Tharoor was discussing India’s foreign policy regarding Bangladesh and the impact of US tariffs on India’s economy, not Pakistan or Iran. The actual interview can be viewed here.

Furthermore, analysis using Hiya, a deepfake voice detection tool, gave the audio a low authenticity score of 37 out of 100, indicating a high likelihood that the audio was synthetically generated.

Claim: Another widely shared video appears to show an Indian news anchor angrily trashing a studio set while discussing Pakistan’s alleged mediating role in US-Iran talks. The clip was shared by multiple users, including the spokesperson for Pakistan’s president.

Fact: The clip is AI-generated, according to independent analysis.

Geo Fact Check analysed the video using Truth Scan, an AI content detection platform, which returned an aggregated score of 82.7%, indicating a high likelihood of AI-generated content.

Additionally, Hiya’s voice analysis assigned the audio a very low authenticity score of 4 out of 100, further supporting the conclusion that the clip contains synthetic audio.



Geo Fact Check also observed inconsistencies in the broadcast branding. The logos appear to be a hybrid of multiple Indian news channels rather than those of any legitimate outlet.

Anees Qureshi, an open-source intelligence analyst at Bytes for All (B4A) in Islamabad, confirmed that the video had been manipulated using AI. “The Hindi headlines at the bottom of the screen and back screen behind anchors when translated, it doesn't mean anything, just a made-up language by AI,” Qureshi said.

Verdict: Both viral videos are fabricated and not authentic recordings. They were generated or manipulated using AI tools and do not reflect real statements by the individuals depicted.

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