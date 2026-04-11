London police arrest 212 people at protest over Palestine Action ban

Published April 11, 2026
Police said on Saturday they had arrested 212 people at a protest in London's Trafalgar Square opposing Britain's banning of the Palestine Action group.
The gathering was the first since London's High Court ruled in February that a ban designating the pro-Palestinian group as a terrorist organisation was unlawful. UK Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood has been granted approval to appeal the ruling.
Lawmakers banned Palestine Action — which accuses Britain's government of complicity in what it says are Israeli war crimes in Gaza — under anti-terrorism legislation last July after some members broke into a Royal Air Force base.
During Saturday's demonstration, placard-holding protesters, some wearing black and white Palestinian scarves and waving Palestinian flags, sat on the ground or on camping chairs.
London's Metropolitan Police said in a post on X that they were "continuing to make arrests where people are showing support for a proscribed organisation".