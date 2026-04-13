'US, Iran delegations to hold another meeting after Islamabad talks'

Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Iran's and U.S. flags in this illustration taken January 26, 2022. — Reuters

US, Iran agreed on possibility of reaching consensus at some point: Mir

Senior journo believes US-Iran talks can’t be labeled as fruitless.

Mir says Trump knows exactly what went on during Islamabad talks.

Senior analyst and journalist Hamid Mir has revealed that the US and Iranian delegations have decided to pursue another round of discussions following their latest meeting, with details on the timing and location yet to be finalised.

Speaking to Shehzad Iqbal on Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan" on Sunday evening, Mir said, “We can’t say the talks were fruitless because such talks don’t end in a concrete resolution in just one or two sittings.”

Citing conversations with sources on both sides, he said, “The American and Iranian delegations had a long conversation at the end of which they agreed that on some points, they could reach consensus, and on others they would need to consult their respective leaderships.”

While the specific points were not disclosed, Mir noted, “They weren’t ready to disclose which points had been agreed to,” though “we have been able to figure some of those out.”

Mir said that after speaking with Iranian Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, US Vice President JD Vance indicated a cautious approach, saying he would go talk to President Donald Trump and ‘we won’t make any announcement on the media; there will be no media circus, but we can have another meeting’.

Mir added, “After that, the Iranian delegation remained in Pakistan for a while and the American delegation left early morning. The Iranian delegation met the Pakistani hosts and thanked them too.”

Mir said, “Per our information, while the talks in Islamabad didn’t yield a concrete result, both sides agreed to meet each other again.... the time and place of which will be decided later.”

On the ceasefire, he said efforts were under way to preserve the current arrangement, noting, “Since the ceasefire is for two weeks, indirect contact will be made to extend it.”

He added, “Countries other than Pakistan will also play an important role,” identifying Turkiye and China as key players, and expressing confidence that the two-week ceasefire will sustain.

Addressing the Sunday TruthSocial post by Trump, Mir said that, while the US president highlighted Iran’s uranium usage, the issue had already been discussed in depth, with “a probability of a consensus on this issue”, though both sides needed to consult their leaderships. He added, “This is not a main issue that can become a hurdle.”

Instead, Mir stressed, “The real issue — which the Iranian side has highlighted as something they will not compromise on — is the ceasefire in Lebanon as well.” He said, “There has been a lot of debate on this between the two sides,” and revealed, “Out of the 21-hour negotiations, a lot of time was spent on this issue.”

According to Mir, some flexibility was shown by Vance, who indicated that the American side will talk to Trump and also try to hold Israel-Lebanon talks in the US.

On Trump’s remarks regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Mir dismissed them as posturing aimed at a domestic audience, saying, “One thing happened during the negotiations while he showed something else to the world. It would be best to ignore this.”

“Trump knows exactly what went on during the negotiations,” Mir added.

Mir said, “On uranium, the Iranians and the Americans can come to a middle ground. The same goes for the Strait,” and revealed that on sanctions relief, “Vance also spoke positively with the Iranians.”

However, Mir reiterated the real issue is Lebanon and Iran’s position remains firm. “Iran wants to tell Hezbollah and Hamas that we did not abandon you in the zeal to reach a deal with the US. Iran will not compromise on this issue,” Mir concluded.