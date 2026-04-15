Fact-check: Did Trump caution Pakistan against backing Saudi Arabia?

The clip repurposes footage from a December 17, 2025 speech in which Trump made no mention of Pakistan

Multiple online platforms are sharing footage that allegedly shows US President Donald J Trump warning Pakistan to stay out of the Middle East conflict in defence of Saudi Arabia and instead focus on stabilising its economy.

However, the video circulating online is a deepfake.

Claim

On March 10, a user shared a video lasting over one minute on Instagram in which Trump can be heard claiming that tensions are rising in the Middle East, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"Now we hear that Pakistan may get involved," he is allegedly heard saying. "Let me say something very clearly tonight. Pakistan should stay out of this."

The US president is further heard urging Pakistan to focus on its internal stability instead.

At the time of writing, the post had garnered 751,000 views, 7,712 likes, and 136 reshares on Instagram.

The same claim has also circulated on Facebook and TikTok.

Fact

The audio attributed to President Trump in the viral posts has been generated using publicly available artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

A reverse image search conducted by Geo Fact Check found that the first three seconds of Trump’s appearance in the clip were taken from his address to the nation delivered on December 17, 2025. This footage was then repurposed and inserted into the viral video. Notably, this original clip predates the United States’ reported attack on Iran in February this year.

The original footage does not contain the statements being circulated online.

Furthermore, Hive Moderation, an AI content detection platform, assigned the audio an aggregated score of 99.5%, indicating a very high likelihood that it was generated using artificial intelligence tools.

Hive Moderation indicates a high probability that the audio was generated using AI tools.

Additionally, Hiya, which identifies synthetic voice patterns, classified the audio as a “deepfake” and assigned it an authenticity score of just 3 out of 100—further suggesting it was artificially generated.

Hiya indicates a high probability that the audio was generated using AI tools.

Verdict: The viral video claiming to show Donald J Trump warning Pakistan to stay out of the Middle East conflict is false. The clip repurposes footage from a December 17, 2025, speech in which Trump made no mention of Pakistan, while the audio shows strong indicators of being AI-generated.



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