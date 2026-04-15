China dismisses claims of aiding Iran with satellite intelligence on US bases

This video grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on February 28, 2026, and verified by AFPTV teams in Paris, shows the moment of an Iranian strike on a US base in Bahrain. — AFP

FT report says Iran acquired Chinese spy satellite in 2024.

Leaked documents suggest IRGC uses satellite to monitor US sites.

Satellite imagery reportedly captured before, after strikes on bases.

China has dismissed a Financial Times report as "fabricated", rejecting claims that Beijing provided covert satellite support to Iran enabling it to target US military bases across the Middle East during the ongoing conflict.

The report claims Iran secretly acquired a Chinese-made spy satellite in late 2024, which it has used to monitor and strike US military installations across the region.

The TEE-01B satellite, built and launched by the Chinese company Earth Eye Co, was acquired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force after it was launched into space from China, the report said, citing leaked Iranian military documents.

Iranian military commanders directed the satellite to monitor major US military sites, the newspaper said, citing time-stamped coordinate lists, satellite imagery and orbital analysis. The images were taken in March before and after drone and missile strikes on those locations, the Financial Times said.

As part of the deal, the IRGC received access to commercial ground stations operated by Emposat, a Beijing-based provider of satellite control and data services with a network extending across Asia, Latin America and other regions, according to the report.

Military vehicles of US soldiers are seen at the al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq, January 13, 2020. — Reuters

Rejecting the claims, the Chinese foreign ministry told Reuters: "Recently, some forces have been keen on fabricating rumours and maliciously associating them with China."

"China firmly opposes this kind of practice driven by ulterior motives," read the statement.

Reuters could not verify the report.

The White House, CIA and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Earth Eye Co and Emposat also did not immediately respond to Reuters queries.

The report said the White House did not comment on the relationship between Emposat and the IRGC, but a spokesperson referred to comments US President Donald Trump made at the weekend when he warned that China would face "big problems" if it provided Iran with air defence systems.

When asked about the matter, the Chinese embassy in Washington told the newspaper: "We firmly oppose relevant parties spreading speculative and insinuative disinformation against China."

The satellite captured images of Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 13, 14 and 15, the report said.

On March 14, Trump confirmed US planes at the base had been hit.

According to the report, the satellite also monitored the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan and locations close to the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Manama, Bahrain, and Erbil airport, Iraq, around the time of IRGC-claimed attacks on facilities in those areas.