Tilly Norwood sparks AI backlash at Duffer Brothers' former film school

Tilly Norwood, the “AI actress,” has ignited a storm of controversy at Chapman University’s Dodge College, the film school that trained Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers.

Her scheduled talk earlier this month drew nearly 1,300 angry comments from students and alumni.

Many called the event “gross and irresponsible” and accused the school of pushing “AI slop.”

The backlash deepened when Dodge Dean Stephen Galloway announced a new “innovative filmmakers challenge,” offering $40,000 in grants for student projects that incorporate AI.

While the initiative was pitched as a way to encourage originality and experimentation, critics argued it was “spitting in the face of the industry” and tone deaf to the anxieties of young filmmakers worried about job losses.

Students voiced frustration that incentivizing machine generated work undermines collaboration and creativity.

As per Deadline, one senior in documentary film said, “It’s frustrating to see time, energy, and finances invested in something that does not foster creativity.”

Others recalled a previous uproar when the college used AI to enhance campus images instead of turning to its own animation students.

Chapman University defended its approach, saying it is taking a “thoughtful and deliberate” stance on AI, forming cross functional groups and surveying faculty and students to guide policy.

The school emphasized that while AI is part of modern society, “nothing can equal the creativity and ingenuity of the human spirit.”

Still, skepticism remains.

As one student journalist summed up in The Panther Newspaper: “Students [are] wondering if the school’s intentions in incorporating AI stem from genuine motivation towards innovating the film industry, or pushing a different agenda based on shock value in an attempt to stimulate discussion.”