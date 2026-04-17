Don Schiltz, legendary songwriter, passes away at 73

Country music just lost one of its quiet giants. Don Schiltz, the lyrical mind behind some of the genre’s most enduring hits, died April 16 in Nashville following a sudden illness.

He was 73.

At just 23, Schiltz wrote The Gambler – a track that did not just win a Grammy in 1978, it helped launch Kenny Rogers into superstardom.

The story goes, a reporter once told him the song would become the first line of his obituary. Turns out, they were not wrong.

Schiltz did not just write songs – he built careers. His catalog reads like a country greatest hits playlist, with classics recorded by Randy Travis, The Judds, and Alison Krauss.

Think Forever and Ever, Amen, When You Say Nothing At All, and On the Other Hand. You have heard them. Everyone has.

As the Grand Ole Opry put it: “His words and music have articulated the extraordinary emotions inherent in common experience.”

Born in Durham, North Carolina, Schiltz showed up in Nashville at 20 with just $80 and a dream – and somehow turned that into two Grammys, multiple CMA honours, and inductions into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Kenny Rogers once said it best: “Don doesn’t just write songs… he writes careers.”

This weekend’s Orpy show will honour him – but honestly, his songs have been doing that for decades already.