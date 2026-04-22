US-Iran talks could be held as early as Friday, says Trump

US President Donald Trump waves as he departs after delivering remarks to NCAA Collegiate National Champions in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, April 21, 2026. — Reuters

No fixed timeline announced for truce extension: source.

Trump says US to continue blockade despite truce extension.

Iran says talks will be held after lifting of US naval blockade.



A second round of US-Iran talks could take place as early as Friday, the New York Post reported on Wednesday, citing President Donald Trump.

"It's possible!" Trump reportedly told the Post by text message, when asked about sources in Pakistan — which mediated the first round of talks — saying that a second round was "expected in Islamabad within the next 36 to 72 hours."

Trump on Tuesday extended a two-week truce in the war just as it was about to expire. A digital news outlet in Pakistan reported the three-day time frame for more talks without a source or further details.

However, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters that Trump has not set a timeline for the extension of a ceasefire with Iran.

Uncertainty continues to cloud the second round of peace talks, as Washington and Tehran remain at odds on several issues, most notably the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran closed the strait for all traffic after the US and Israel began strikes across Iran on February 28. Apart from closing Hormuz, Tehran also launched strikes against Israel and US bases across the Middle East.

The fighting ended on April 8 when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a two-week ceasefire and invited both sides to Islamabad for talks, which concluded without a deal on a permanent end to the conflict.

Islamabad, however, continued its effort to bring both sides back to the negotiating table and ensure an extension in the ceasefire.

Ceasefire extended

Late Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced extending the Iran ceasefire until an Iranian proposal was submitted and discussions were concluded.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said he was acting at the request of Pakistan to hold off attacks until Iranian leaders and representatives could come up with what he called a unified proposal.

However, Trump said the US Navy would continue its blockade of Iranian maritime trade, a measure Tehran considers an act of war.

While Washington has announced members of its delegation for the second round of talks, Tehran says it would return to the negotiating table only after the US lifts the naval blockade of its ports.

"As soon as they lift the blockade, the next round of negotiations will be held in Islamabad," Aljazeera quoted Iran’s Ambassador to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani as saying.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities said that Islamabad was in constant touch with the Iranian leadership and was pursuing the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

"Formal response from Iranian side about confirmation of delegation to attend Islamabad Peace Talks is still awaited," Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

Iran hails Pakistan's efforts to end war

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Wednesday that the Islamic republic appreciates Pakistan's efforts to end the Middle East war, without commenting on a ceasefire extension announced by the United States.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that Baqaei was asked by journalists to comment on the truce extension, which US President Donald Trump said he approved following a request by Pakistani mediators.

"While appreciating Pakistan's efforts to end the imposed war and establish peace", Baqaei stressed that Tehran "is taking the necessary measures to safeguard Iran's national interests and security"