 
Geo News

Netanyahu says he was successfully treated for prostate cancer

Targeted treatment had removed "the problem" and left no trace of it, says Israeli premier

By
Reuters
|

Published April 24, 2026

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony commemorating Israel’s Yom HaZikaron at the Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl in occupied Jerusalem, April 21, 2026. — Reuters
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony commemorating Israel’s Yom HaZikaron at the Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl in occupied Jerusalem, April 21, 2026. — Reuters
  • Netanyahu does not disclose when treatment occurred.
  • Delayed release of medical report by two months: Israeli PM.
  • Move aimed at preventing Iran from spreading "propaganda".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that he had received successful treatment for early-stage prostate cancer, without specifying when the treatment took place.

In a statement on social media, as his annual medical report was released, Netanyahu, 76, said an early stage malignant tumor had been discovered during a routine checkup. He said "targeted treatment" had removed "the problem" and left no trace of it.

According to the medical report, which otherwise said the prime minister was in good health, Netanyahu was treated with radiation therapy for early-stage prostate cancer.

Neither the medical report nor Netanyahu said when the treatment occurred.

Israel's longest-serving prime minister said that he had delayed the release of the medical report by two months to prevent Iran from spreading "false propaganda against Israel".

In March, during the fighting with Iran, rumors that circulated on social media and aired on Iranian state media claimed that Netanyahu had died.

The Israeli leader recorded a video of himself visiting a Jerusalem cafe in March to refute the claims.

Netanyahu underwent surgery on his prostate in 2024 after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement. In 2023, he was fitted with a pacemaker. Elections are due to be held in Israel by October.

India rebukes Trump for sharing 'hellhole' remarks on birthright citizenship
India rebukes Trump for sharing 'hellhole' remarks on birthright citizenship
US soldier allegedly bet on Venezuelan leader Maduro operation using intel
US soldier allegedly bet on Venezuelan leader Maduro operation using intel
Dubai cracks down on reckless motorcyclists video
Dubai cracks down on reckless motorcyclists
Pentagon email floats suspending Spain from Nato, other steps over Iran rift: source
Pentagon email floats suspending Spain from Nato, other steps over Iran rift: source
Trump orders Iran mine-layers sunk as Iran tolls tankers
Trump orders Iran mine-layers sunk as Iran tolls tankers
Hackers steal $2.5m from Sri Lanka finance ministry
Hackers steal $2.5m from Sri Lanka finance ministry
Clearing Hormuz Strait mines could take six months: report
Clearing Hormuz Strait mines could take six months: report
US Navy Secretary Phelan fired, say sources
US Navy Secretary Phelan fired, say sources