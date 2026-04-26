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Jaafar Jackson brings back legendary Michael Jackson popcorn meme amid success

The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, was released on April 24, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 26, 2026

Jaafar Jackson brings back legendary Michael Jackson popcorn meme amid success
Jaafar Jackson brings back legendary Michael Jackson popcorn meme amid success

Jaafar Jackson is getting attention after bringing back one of Michael Jackson’s most famous moments, as excitement around the biopic Michael continues to grow.

The actor, who plays his late uncle in the film, appeared in a short clip shared on X.

In the video, he is seen wearing the well known red and black Thriller jacket while eating popcorn and smiling.

The moment is similar to the popular meme of Michael Jackson sitting in a cinema watching a movie, taken from his 1983 Thriller short film.

This came as the movie received a very massive response from audiences.

However, it currently hold 97 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been given a “Verified Hot” rating.

At the same time, critics have been less positive, with the film sitting at 38 percent.

The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua and shows Michael Jackson’s journey from his early life up to 1988.

It has also been doing well at the box office, with early reports suggesting it could beat the record set by Straight Outta Compton for a music biopic opening.

There is also talk that a sequel could be made if the film continues to perform well around the world.

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