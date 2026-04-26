Mali's defence minister reported dead in major weekend assault

Mali Defence Minister Sadio Camara enters a hall during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, 28 February 2024. — Reuters/File

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Mali's Defence Minister Sadio Camara was killed in an attack on his residence near the main army base outside Bamako on Saturday, France's RFI radio and two relatives said on Sunday.

A relative of Camara's told Reuters he had been killed, while a Malian journalist known to be a brother-in-law of the defence minister posted about his death on Facebook.

A spokesperson for Mali's defence ministry and a government spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday. A statement by the armed forces said operations were continuing in various parts of the country to repel the insurgents.

A Reuters witness reported gunfire in Kati on Sunday morning.

Major shock for Mali's military leaders

The United Nations called for an international response to violence and terrorism in West Africa's Sahel region following Saturday's assault, for which authorities have not provided a death toll.

"The secretary‑general is deeply concerned by reports of attacks in several locations across Mali. He strongly condemns these acts of violence," a UN spokesperson posted on X.

If confirmed, Camara's death would represent a major shock for Mali's military leaders, said Djenabou Cisse, associate fellow at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS), which specialises in West African security.

The current government, led by Assimi Goita, took power after coups in 2020 and 2021 and has pursued closer ties with Russia while spurning Western military cooperation — a strategy Camara promoted.

"As a key figure within the junta and a central architect of the Mali–Russia rapprochement, his removal would underscore JNIM’s capacity to strike at the core of state power," Cisse said.

Fate unclear of strategic city Kidal

In addition to Kati, Saturday's strike hit near Bamako airport and in localities further north, including Mopti, Sevare and Gao.

The fate of the strategic city of Kidal, a former stronghold for the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), was unclear on Sunday.

Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel programme at German think tank the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, said the attack was a setback for Russia, which backed the military-led government after it kicked out French, US and other Western forces.

"For Russia, the attack has been a disaster,” Laessing said. “They were unable to prevent the fall of the highly symbolic Tuareg stronghold of Kidal and now need to leave this northern city."

Saturday's attacks are the latest sign that Mali's government has failed to deliver greater security despite promising to do so.

The government has recently pursued closer ties with Washington, which has sought to rebuild cooperation on security and explore mining opportunities.