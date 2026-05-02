Dubai property transactions jump over 20% in April as market momentum strengthens

A general view of the Dubai Marina, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 3, 2026.— Reuters/File

DUBAI: Property transactions in Dubai rose more than 20% in April from the previous month, supported by strong demand and continued foreign investment, official data showed.

Figures released by the Dubai Land Department showed that total real estate transactions reached AED68.56 billion in April 2026.

The monthly increase highlights sustained momentum in Dubai’s property market, which has remained active amid steady investor interest across residential and commercial segments.

Compared with March, transaction values recorded a rise of over 20%, reflecting broader confidence in the sector, the data indicated.

Analysts say the growth has been driven largely by foreign capital inflows, population growth, and ongoing development activity across the emirate.