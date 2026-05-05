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White House briefly locked down after Secret Service shooting in Washington

Police say one person shot, scene secure; people urged to avoid area as roads will be closed for several hours

By
Reuters
|

Published May 05, 2026

FBI agents walk outside the residence associated with Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington, DC, in Torrance, California, US, April 25, 2026.— Reuters
FBI agents walk outside the residence associated with Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, DC, in Torrance, California, US, April 25, 2026.— Reuters

The US Secret Service said on Monday it was on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Washington in which one person was shot by law enforcement.

"US Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown," the Secret Service said in a statement on X. The White House was briefly locked down on Monday afternoon.

The DC Police Department said police were on the scene of the probe.

"The scene is secure. Avoid the area as roads will be closed for several hours," police said in a statement.

Law enforcement agents have been on alert in recent days in the US capital following a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner late last month, over which a suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story, and it is being updated with new developments.

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