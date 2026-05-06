Key highlights of 14-point memo negotiated between US and Iran

A man walks past a billboard near the media centre as delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to hold peace talks in Islamabad, on April 11, 2026. — Reuters

Iran and the United States are close to reaching an agreement to end the war in the Middle East and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports by Reuters and Axios.

Axios first reported, citing US officials, that the White House believed it was closing in on a one-page memorandum to end the war, which began on February 28 following joint US-Israel strikes against Iran.

While Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8, following six weeks of war, Tehran and Washington failed to reach an agreement for a permanent end to hostilities in direct talks held in Islamabad between April 10 and 11.

Iran and the US are now closing in on an agreement on a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war, Reuters reported, citing a source.

Axios shared insights into the MoU being negotiated between high-ranking officials from the US and Iran.

Here are the key highlights of the MoU;