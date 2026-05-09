Plane hits pedestrian during takeoff at Denver airport

An airplane prepares to land. — Reuters/File

A flight aborted its takeoff from Denver International Airport late on Friday after striking a person on the runway, with at least one passenger injured, according to the airport and US media reports.

Denver International Airport said in a statement that "Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff" at around 11:19pm (local time).

The person hit "was at least partially consumed by one of the engines," ABC News reported citing an unidentified official. Their condition was not immediately clear.

The airport said "there was a brief engine fire that was promptly extinguished" by the Denver Fire Department.

"We're stopping on the runway, we just hit somebody, we have an engine fire... There was an individual walking across the runway," a pilot told air traffic controllers, according to audio from ATC.com.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and bussed passengers to the terminal, the airport said on X.

According to ABC, at least one passenger suffered minor injury.

Frontier Airlines told AFP that the Airbus A321 was departing for Los Angeles International Airport when the incident occurred.

"Smoke was reported in the cabin and pilots aborted takeoff. Passengers were then safely evacuated via slides as a matter of precaution," Frontier said in a statement.

The jet was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members, according to Frontier.

"We are investigating this incident and gathering more information in coordination with the airport and other safety authorities. We are deeply saddened by this event," the airline added.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and runway 17L at Denver International Airport will remain closed during investigation, according to the airport.