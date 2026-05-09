In pictures: Nationwide rallies celebrate victory over India in May conflict

Rallies pay tribute to armed forces for inflicting humiliating defeat on India during clashes in May last year

By
Web Desk

Updated Saturday May 09 2026

Pakistan is commemorating the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq with nationwide ceremonies and rallies paying tribute to the armed forces for inflicting humiliating defeat on India during the clashes in May last year.

Marka-e-Haq (battle of truth) refers to the 19-day military conflict with India, spanning from April 22 to May 10, 2025.

On May 6-7 last year, India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, following an attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan, during the 87-hour conflict, downed eight Indian fighter jets, including French-made Rafale, and dozens of drones. The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.

Posters displayed on electric buses in the federal Capital to mark the completion of one year of the victory of Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-ul-Marsoos.— APP
Posters displayed on electric buses in the federal Capital to mark the completion of one year of the victory of Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-ul-Marsoos.— APP
Traders hold a rally to commemorate the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq at Mall road. — Online
Traders hold a rally to commemorate the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq at Mall road. — Online
Human rights activists participating in a jashn-e- marka-e-Haq rally outside Press club. — APP
Human rights activists participating in a jashn-e- marka-e-Haq rally outside Press club. — APP
Students perform a tableau marking the completion of one year of the victory of Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-ul-Marsoos at Arts Council in Sargodha. — APP
Students perform a tableau marking the completion of one year of the victory of Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-ul-Marsoos at Arts Council in Sargodha. — APP
Persons with disabilities under the banner of the Society for Special Persons participate in a rally to commemorate Marka-e-Haq and express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces in Multan. — APP
Persons with disabilities under the banner of the Society for Special Persons participate in a rally to commemorate Marka-e-Haq and express solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces in Multan. — APP 
Commissioner Sargodha Hafiz Shoukat Ali leads a rally marking the completion of one year of the victory of Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-ul-Marsoos at Arts Council.— APP
 Commissioner Sargodha Hafiz Shoukat Ali leads a rally marking the completion of one year of the victory of Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-ul-Marsoos at Arts Council.— APP 
Islamabad Traffic Police participate in activities marking the completion of one year of the victory of Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-ul-Marsoos at D chowk.— APP
Islamabad Traffic Police participate in activities marking the completion of one year of the victory of Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-ul-Marsoos at D chowk.— APP
A young boy looking an army soldier sculpture displayed in round about of Panj Sarki area in the city as Pakistan is commemorating the first anniversary of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. — Online
A young boy looking an army soldier sculpture displayed in round about of Panj Sarki area in the city as Pakistan is commemorating the first anniversary of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. — Online
Commuters move past a roadside digital billboard at a green belt along Islamabad Expressway, in the Federal Capital as Pakistan is commemorating the first anniversary of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos — Online
Commuters move past a roadside digital billboard at a green belt along Islamabad Expressway, in the Federal Capital as Pakistan is commemorating the first anniversary of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos — Online 