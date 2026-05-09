In pictures: Nationwide rallies celebrate victory over India in May conflict
Rallies pay tribute to armed forces for inflicting humiliating defeat on India during clashes in May last year
By
Web Desk
Updated Saturday May 09 2026
Pakistan is commemorating the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq with nationwide ceremonies and rallies paying tribute to the armed forces for inflicting humiliating defeat on India during the clashes in May last year.
Marka-e-Haq (battle of truth) refers to the 19-day military conflict with India, spanning from April 22 to May 10, 2025.
On May 6-7 last year, India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, following an attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan, during the 87-hour conflict, downed eight Indian fighter jets, including French-made Rafale, and dozens of drones. The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US.