Fact-check: No, Drap has not barred doctors from writing brand names on prescriptions

Officials from both Drap and Punjab’s health department confirmed that no such law or directive exists

Multiple posts circulating online claim that Pakistan’s drug regulator has barred doctors from prescribing medicines by brand name and now requires them to write only the generic name or chemical formula of a medicine. The posts further allege that doctors violating the rule could face fines or legal action.

The claim is false.

Claim

On April 29, a Facebook user shared a 30-second video claiming that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) had banned doctors from prescribing medicines by mentioning brand names.

“According to Drap, a doctor is only authorised to write the chemical formula of the medicine on the prescription, not the medicine’s name,” the post said. “It is then the pharmacist’s responsibility to decide which brand of medicine should be provided.”

The video further claimed that doctors continuing to prescribe medicines by brand name would be acting unlawfully and could face penalties.

Fact

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has not issued any directive prohibiting doctors from prescribing medicines by brand name.

Dr Obaidullah Malik, the chief executive officer of Drap, told Geo Fact Check by phone that he was unaware of any such restriction.

“The medical practice of doctors does not fall under Drap’s domain,” Malik said, adding that no law currently regulates whether medicines must be prescribed by brand or generic name.

“Since medicines can be registered in both forms, by brand name or formula, doctors are allowed to prescribe them either way,” he added.

Malik also clarified that Drap does not have the authority to instruct doctors on how prescriptions should be written.

A senior Punjab health ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also told Geo Fact Check that there is currently no legislation requiring doctors to prescribe only generic medicines.

Separately, Agha Ehtisham, the deputy director of media to the Punjab health minister, confirmed via text messages that the claims circulating online had no basis.

Verdict: Drap has not banned doctors from prescribing medicines by brand name, nor has it introduced penalties for doing so. Officials from both Drap and Punjab’s health department confirmed that no such law or directive exists.



Follow us on @GeoFactCheck on X (Twitter) and @geo_factcheck on Instagram. If our readers detect any errors, we encourage them to contact us at [email protected]