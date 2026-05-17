Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Turkiye to observe Eid ul Adha on May 27

Representational image of crescent. — Pexels

Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday announced the sighting of Zil Hajj moon, and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in these countries on May 27.

As per the announcement, Arafat Day will fall on May 26 and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on May 27.

The hajj, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, involves a series of rituals in Makkah and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia that take several days to complete.

One of the five pillars of Islam, it must be performed at least once by all Muslims who have the means to do so.

After travelling from all parts of the globe to Islam's holiest city, the pilgrims will first perform the "tawaf" — circling seven times around the Holy Kaaba.

They will then head towards Mina, a valley surrounded by craggy mountains several kilometres (miles) outside Makkah, where they will spend the night in air-conditioned tents.

Eid ul Adha, also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” commemorates the Qur’anic story of Prophet Ibrahim’s (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah, a test of faith that was divinely interrupted and replaced with a ram.

Additionally, the occasion is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and charitable acts, including the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with the meat distributed to relatives, friends, and the underprivileged.