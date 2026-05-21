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Man jailed in UAE over video promoting marriage to underage girls in Morocco

Emirati court orders removal of video, closure of accused's social media accounts, and seizure of mobile phone used to publish content
By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

Published May 21, 2026

A representational image of a handcuffed man. — Pexels/File
A representational image of a handcuffed man. — Pexels/File

ABU DHABI: An Emirati court has jailed a man for three years and fined him AED5 million for posting a social media video that authorities said encouraged marriage to minors in Morocco and spread false claims.

The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals’ State Security Chamber found Saif Salem Saif Ali Al Maqbali guilty, according to a statement reported by state news agency WAM.

The court also ordered the removal of the video, the closure of his social media accounts, and the seizure of the mobile phone used to publish the content.

Prosecutors said the case was sent for an urgent trial after investigations showed the defendant posted a video promoting marriage to underage girls in Morocco. He also falsely claimed that Moroccan law allows this.

Investigators said the video used language that could “promote hatred and social division” and harm relations between Emirati and Moroccan communities.

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