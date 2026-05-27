In pictures: From prayers to sacrifice, Muslims worldwide mark Eid ul Adha

Millions of Muslims around the world are observing Eid ul Adha with special prayers, family gatherings, and animal sacrifices.
The festival, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," commemorates the devotion and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).
From Asia to the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, mosques and public grounds are filled with worshippers offering Eid prayers and exchanging greetings of peace and happiness.
Communities are also taking part in the traditional sacrifice of animals, with meat distributed among relatives, neighbours, and people in need.
Governments in several countries have announced public holidays and increased security arrangements to support the celebrations.