In pictures: From prayers to sacrifice, Muslims worldwide mark Eid ul Adha

Communities share sacrificial meat among families and the needy during "Festival of Sacrifice"

Millions of Muslims around the world are observing Eid ul Adha with special prayers, family gatherings, and animal sacrifices.

The festival, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," commemorates the devotion and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

From Asia to the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, mosques and public grounds are filled with worshippers offering Eid prayers and exchanging greetings of peace and happiness.

Communities are also taking part in the traditional sacrifice of animals, with meat distributed among relatives, neighbours, and people in need.

Governments in several countries have announced public holidays and increased security arrangements to support the celebrations.

Palestinian Muslims attend the Eid ul Adha prayer, in Gaza City, May 27, 2026. — Reuters

Muslim worshippers perform Eid ul Adha prayers between the shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq, May 27, 2026. — Reuters

Muslim worshippers attend Eid ul Adha prayer in Mosul, Iraq, May 27, 2026. — Reuters

Muslims exchange greetings after Eid ul Adha prayer, in Mosul, Iraq, May 27, 2026. — Reuters

A Muslim woman carries a toddler as she performs Eid ul Adha mass prayers at a mosque in Ampang, Malaysia, May 27, 2026. — Reuters

A girl holds a doll as she attends to offer Eid ul Adha mass prayers at the Great Mosque of Al Azhar in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 27, 2026. — Reuters

Muslim worshippers offer prayers for Eid ul Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, in Denpasar, on Indonesia´s resort island of Bali on May 27, 2026. — AFP

Muslim men tie up a sacrificial animal before it is slaughtered, during a ritual of Eid ul Adha celebrations, in Ampang, Malaysia, May 27, 2026. — Reuters

11. Muslim worshippers offer prayers for Eid ul Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, in Denpasar, on Indonesia´s resort island of Bali on May 27, 2026. — AFP

People gather at Mohammad Al Amin Mosque to attend Eid ul Adha prayers, in Beirut, Lebanon, May 27, 2026. — Reuters

Muslim men tie up a sacrificial animal before it is slaughtered, during a ritual of Eid ul Adha celebrations, in Ampang, Malaysia, May 27, 2026. — Reuters

Muslim worshippers gather outside the Lakemba Mosque, after the Eid ul Adha prayer in western Sydney, Australia, on May 27, 2026. — AFP



