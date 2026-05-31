Amir Khan secretly filmed intimate encounter with woman, allege court papers

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom. — Instagram@amirkingkhan

LONDON: Former world champion boxer Amir Khan secretly filmed himself having sex with a British-Pakistani woman before threatening her directly and through his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, recently filed bombshell documents at the London High Court claim, as well as stories published in The Mail on Sunday and The Sun on Sunday.

The legal papers, lodged at the High Court, form the defence of a women’s rights activist, Faryaal Hussain, in defamation proceedings brought by Khan and his wife. They married in 2013, have three children and now live in Dubai.

The defence papers claim two of the women became depressed because of their alleged interactions with the boxer, with one posting a video online claiming she was left “suicidal” after allegedly being threatened by Khan, according to the court papers and the stories published in Mail on Sunday and The Sun on Sunday.

The papers claim that Makhdoom, 33, personally threatened and harassed some of the women after discovering their alleged relationships with her husband and called the women and their families to issue abusive and vile threats. These calls were taped and form part of the defence by Faryaal Hussain.

The allegations about the couple have emerged as part of a legal case in which the Khans are suing Mrs Hussain, who runs an organisation called Our Voice, who went public with the women’s allegations in social media posts and in a podcast interview in 2023. She also launched an online petition raising concerns about the boxer’s alleged “exploitation of women”.

The Khans strenuously deny all the allegations in the defence, claiming they are “false, defamatory and malicious” and they will vigorously contest them at the High Court.

In the court papers, the couple say Mrs Hussain’s statements led to financial loss and reputational damage, and caused the BBC to cancel the fourth series of Meet The Khans.

The case has now gone public after Faryaal Hussain submitted her legal response to the Khans, which denies defaming them and claims the statements she made about them are true and also in the public interest.

One woman, named in Mrs Hussain’s filed defence as Woman B, was allegedly contacted by Mr Khan around June 2022 on the social media app Snapchat, and messages continued on WhatsApp, Instagram and TikTok.

The court papers claim Khan told Woman B, who is Asian and British-Pakistani, that he was unhappy in his marriage and sent her photos of his “intimate body parts”. He is said to have arranged for her to travel to Dubai, where it is alleged they had consensual sex on at least two occasions.

But on one occasion, it is claimed, Mr Khan filmed their encounter on a mobile phone without her knowledge or consent. When Woman B discovered she was being filmed, “she said no repeatedly and attempted to cover and hide her face”, according to the documents.

It is also alleged that Amir Khan sent Woman B a picture and video of a naked woman, understood to be having sex with him, photographed from behind. When told that it was unfair to that woman, he responded, stating words to the effect that “nobody cares”.

The court papers state that when the relationship with Woman B ended, Khan sought to “blackmail” her into silence “by threatening to publish a compromising video of their sexual relations”. Khan also, it is alleged, passed a message through a third party that he would cause her harm if she continued to expose him. Woman B’s car was also set alight, which she believed was connected to her interactions with Khan and Makhdoom.

Khan’s lawyers deny these claims, saying they are “false”.

According to the court papers, when Makhdoom found out about the alleged affair, she contacted the woman and made disparaging remarks. It is alleged that she “used coercion, blackmail and threats in order to silence Woman B”. Makhdoom’s lawyers say their client denies these claims.

Faryaal Hussain has produced an audio as part of her defence, which allegedly contains evidence of Makhdoom calling Woman B and making threats, including telling her that if she ever contacted Amir Khan again, she would slit her throat and hoping Woman B would die of cancer. In the recording, Makhdoom allegedly made disparaging remarks about Woman B having a disabled child and told her that she, Makhdoom, was the “biggest Asian” who she said Woman B wished she looked like and that Woman B should be scared of her.

It is alleged that Makhdoom did not stop there; she also called Woman B’s sister and her mother. In a leaked audio recording with the mother Makhdoom allegedly said: “Your daughter is a prostitute when I disclose her information... you shouldn’t give birth to prostitutes... God willing you will face God’s wrath.”

Another woman, known as Woman A and described as “a beautician and social media influencer” in the court papers, is said to have been contacted by Mr Khan on Instagram in May 2023. The pair began chatting on WhatsApp, where he allegedly promised her financial assistance of £20,000 and allegedly asked her to come and meet him in Dubai.

But when Woman A refused to send him nude pictures in return, she claims Mr Khan told her he knew people in her home town – which she took as a threat. When the scandal went public, Amir Khan publicly apologised to his wife in statements to newspapers, saying he was willing to have “therapy” to stop him texting other women.

The Mail on Sunday article mentions, quoting court papers, “a well-known Pakistani satellite channel, Geo News” in reference to an interview Amir Khan had given to Geo News on 3 July 2023, claiming he was being blackmailed by Woman A.

The Khans’ solicitors deny Woman A’s version of events and say the claims will, like Woman B’s, be addressed in the formal reply, which they are to file soon.

The defence of Hussain goes on to claim Khan had previously sent intimate texts and photographs to another English woman in April 2022.

This allegedly stopped when her boyfriend discovered the messages later that month and contacted Khan, threatening to go to the newspapers.

Later, on the same day, the boyfriend allegedly received a call from an unknown man with a Scottish accent who threatened to “Put money on [his] head”.

It is also alleged in the court papers that Makhdoom threatened the woman, alluding to having intimate images of her and threatening to publish her prior conviction if she did not remain silent. The Khans’ lawyers deny any wrongdoing.

The document also claims Makhdoom threatened to “name and shame” another woman, Woman C in documents, after discovering her alleged affair with Mr Khan in 2023. Her lawyers deny this claim as well.

A fifth woman received messages from Khan on Instagram in August 2016, it is alleged. Later the same day, it is claimed, she was contacted by Makhdoom on the social media app, who said: “If you dare message or call [Mr Khan] I will destroy you.”

In the court papers lodged by Hussain, she says she was also harassed and threatened by people she believes to be associated with the Khans.

Hussain says in court papers that her involvement with the couple began when she was contacted by Woman A and Woman B in July 2023, which led to her posting on social media about their allegations. She was subsequently contacted by the three other women before publishing her petition, a decision which she says was borne “out of a genuine concern for public safety”.

The petition, which has been submitted to the High Court as evidence, remains accessible online and has over 1,600 signatures.

But in their defamation claim, the couple say Hussain’s statements had caused “serious harm” to their reputation.

The Khans are seeking an injunction against Mrs Hussain to restrain her from publishing any more allegations.

The Mail on Sunday said it had spoken to Woman A, whose alleged experiences are detailed in Mrs Hussain’s filed defence, who said she has been “praying” for the case to go to court, adding: “I have been waiting for my truth to be heard. If I need to, I will give evidence.”

Stone White Solicitors, acting for Mrs Hussain, said: “We cannot comment on an ongoing case.”

Central Chambers Law, acting for the Khans, declined to comment.

The BBC declined to comment on an ongoing legal case but added that Khan will not be working on any upcoming projects at the Corporation.