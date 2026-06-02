Meghan Markle gives big surprise ahead of Harry, King Charles UK 'meeting'

Meghan Markle returned to the spotlight with a generous surprise ahead of Prince Harry's possible meeting with King Charles once he arrives in the UK this summer.

The Duchess of Sussex's well-wisher and admirer, The Notorious J.T.B., shared a video on social media, featuring a box full of As Ever products.

The influencer said that receiving a present from Meghan was not on his 2026 bingo card.

He further wrote, "I received a gift from @meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and I’m still a little stunned.

"If you’ve followed me for any length of time, you know how much admiration I have for her. To open a package that came from her was one of those moments I’ll never forget.

"Grateful. Humbled. Smiling from ear to ear. Some days are just special. Thank you so much, Meghan."

Meghan's special move made it to the headlines after a royal commentator gave fans a hope of peace talks between Harry and his father when he returns this summer for the Invictus Games event.

Afua Hagan believes that a meeting between the duo will definitely pave the way for reconciliation.