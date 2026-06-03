 
Geo News

Fire in Delhi hotel kills at least 21, say police

At least 40 people have been rescued so far, say authorities
By
Reuters
|

Published June 03, 2026

Aftermath of the fire at a local hotel in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. — Screengrab/Press Trust of India
Aftermath of the fire at a local hotel in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. — Screengrab/Press Trust of India
  • Hotel located in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi.
  • Television visuals showed building on fire.
  • Footage shows two people jumping from higher floor.

At least 21 people were killed in a fire at a hotel in Delhi on Wednesday, police said, in one of the worst such incidents in the national capital in recent years.

The hotel was located in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi, they said, a predominantly residential area popular with students and young professionals.

At least 40 people have been rescued so far, police said.

Television visuals showed a building on fire, smoke billowing out and charred exteriors as residents watched from a narrow lane nearby.

They also showed two people jumping from a higher floor of the building.

"There was reportedly a restaurant operating on the ground floor of the building... it is most likely that the fire was connected to that restaurant," local administration official Jitendra Kumar told reporters.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the loss of lives was tragic and extended his heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Gunman kills six family members, then himself, in eastern Iowa: police
Gunman kills six family members, then himself, in eastern Iowa: police
'Crazy': Trump 'fumes at' Netanyahu as Isarel's war on Lebanon threatens Iran talks
'Crazy': Trump 'fumes at' Netanyahu as Isarel's war on Lebanon threatens Iran talks
Lebanon announces partial ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah but attacks continue
Lebanon announces partial ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah but attacks continue
Iran eyes limited US deal to relieve economic strain and buy time
Iran eyes limited US deal to relieve economic strain and buy time
India's viral 'Cockroach' party founder plans street protest video
India's viral 'Cockroach' party founder plans street protest
Workers facing 'systemic violations' of rights worldwide: report
Workers facing 'systemic violations' of rights worldwide: report
Five dead, two injured after blast at Hanwha Aerospace plant in South Korea
Five dead, two injured after blast at Hanwha Aerospace plant in South Korea
US proposes new plan to ease Israel-Lebanon tensions amid fighting
US proposes new plan to ease Israel-Lebanon tensions amid fighting