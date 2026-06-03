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Queen Camilla shares 'words of encouragement' as Kate steals limelight

Royal family issues major update on Queen Camilla after outing with King Charles and Kate
By
Areeba Khan
|

Published June 03, 2026

Queen Camilla shares &apos;words of encouragement&apos; as Kate steals limelight
Queen Camilla shares 'words of encouragement' as Kate steals limelight

Queen Camilla earned praise for her "words of encouragement" after Princess Kate stole the show at St. James's Palace reception.

On June 3, the royal family's official Instagram page issued details about the Queen's memorable day at St George’s Hospital.

In a statement alongside photos from her visit, the royal team said, "Yesterday afternoon, The Queen met patients, families and healthcare professionals at St George’s Hospital - sharing words of encouragement and appreciation for those receiving treatment and those delivering care, every day.

"We are deeply grateful to @johnkingbtf and @stgeorgeshospitalcharity for helping create uplifting moments like these for our hospital community.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us on the day to celebrate the opening of the neurology department’s balcony garden, purposefully designed for some of the hospital’s most critically ill patients."

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