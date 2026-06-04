Buckingham Palace drops new video as Queen Camilla welcomes special guests

Queen Camilla earned praise for her generous act after she organised a tea party for children, battling with serious health problems.

Buckingham Palace released a delightful video, showcasing a bunch of kids with their guardians making the most of their time at Clarence House.

In the video, the Queen was seen interacting with brave children, offering them food and special gifts.

The statement reads, "Our very special guests!

"The Queen has hosted a tea party for children supported by Dreams and Wishes, a charity dedicated to helping seriously ill children and their families build precious memories.

"After travelling by horse-drawn carriage from The Royal Mews, the children sat down to sandwiches and cakes with Her Majesty at Clarence House.

"The Queen’s Equerry, Major Treasure, also set the children to task with a treasure hunt… leading to the stash of chocolate coins hidden under the Grenadier Guards’ hats!"

The charity, Dreams and Wishes, was established in 2011 and is run by volunteers completely.

Their team work wholeheartedly to make every child's wish a reality.