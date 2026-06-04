Sindh announces dates for BSEK, BIEK exam results

Students coming out of Women Girls College Korangi after appearing in their Intermediate examinations in Karachi, May 7, 2025. — APP

KARACHI: The Sindh government will issue Matric results by July 10 and Intermediate results by July 31, the Education Department spokesperson said on Thursday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of all education boards chaired by Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards in Sindh Ismail Rahoo.

According to the spokesperson, the meeting reviewed the annual Matric and Intermediate examinations held across Sindh.

All education boards briefed the meeting on the examinations conducted in their respective divisions.

Rahoo directed that Matric results be issued in all divisions of Sindh by July 10, while all boards should release Intermediate results by July 31.

During the briefing, officials said education boards would issue Class 9 and Class 11 results by August 31.

"Results should be issued on time so that students can get timely facilitation in admissions," the minister said.

He said every possible support would be provided to improve transparency, merit and the examination system in education boards.

The meeting was also informed that cases were registered against several people for violating Section 144 during examinations in Karachi.

The annual examinations took place in April and will conclude in mid-June.

The examinations have been engulfed in controversy amid widespread allegations of bribery, paper leaks, and serious administrative lapses.