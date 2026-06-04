Prince William mourns Alex Younger in emotional statement: 'Saddened'

Prince William expressed his grief over the death of Alex Younger in a new personal statement.

Kensington Palace released the future King's emotional message on June 4 in which he paid tribute to the services of the former M16 chief.

He wrote, "I was saddened to hear of the death of Alex Younger. He embodied the very best of what the Secret Intelligence Service stands for - integrity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to protecting this country and its people.

Britain has lost an exceptional public servant. My thoughts are with Lady Younger and their family. W."

Alex Younger died at the age of 62 after being treated for cancer.

Prior to William's statement, Princess Kate also shared a condolence message after the Royal Navy Helicopter crash.

The future Queen extended support to the families and friends of the three service personnel's tragic loss.

Catherine said that she and William stood with them in such difficult times.