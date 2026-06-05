Nepra cuts electricity tariff by Rs1.98 per unit under quarterly adjustment

KE employees working in Karachi, on January 25, 2023. — APP

June bills to reflect Re0.80 net relief after fuel charge adjustment.

Rs67bn relief to be given under first quarterly adjustment.

Reduction applies across country, including K-Electric consumers.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved a reduction of Rs1.98 per unit in electricity tariffs; however, June bills will reflect a net relief of Re0.80 per unit after the application of a Rs1.19 fuel charge adjustment (FCA).

Under the new decision, electricity tariffs have been reduced by Rs1.98 per unit under the first quarterly adjustment of 2026, resulting in estimated consumer relief exceeding Rs67 billion.

The reduction will remain in effect for three consecutive months, specifically covering the June, July and August billing cycles.

The adjustment was applied uniformly across the country, including K-Electric consumers. However, the notification clarified that lifeline consumers were not included in the revised tariff structure.

In a separate decision today, the power tariff has been increased by Rs1.19 per unit across the country, including Karachi, according to a notification issued by Nepra. The adjustment has been made under the April 2026 fuel price adjustment (FCA).

The monthly adjustment will also apply to consumers of K-Electric, the regulator stated in its notification. The increase will be reflected in electricity bills issued for the current month of June.

— Reporter

According to the notification, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had initially requested an increase of Rs1.73 per unit under the April adjustment. However, the regulator approved a hike of Rs1.19 per unit after review of the submitted data and calculations.