Sharon Stone shares one thing her mother never said to her

Sharon Stone has opened up about her complicated relationship with her late mother, revealing that she never once heard her say “I love you" while growing up.

The 68-year-old Basic Instinct star got candid about her family dynamics during an appearance on The Person Who Believed in Me podcast, hosted by CBS correspondent David Begnaud, on Monday, 1 June.

Stone described her mother, Dorothy, who passed away in 2025 at the age of 91, as someone who was deeply troubled and suffering emotionally and mentally, leaving their relationship strained right up until her final days.

The complexity of their bond became even more apparent when Stone's parents moved into her home ahead of her father Joseph's death in 2009.

The actress explained that having to move in while her husband was terminally ill likely made her mother feel internally incompetent, which Stone believes caused her mom to rage and feel less than in some way.

When asked if she ever confronted her mother about these feelings, the Casino star admitted she did not, choosing instead to offer everything she could to make her mother feel powerful, a habit of "overhelping" that Stone now reflects was not always the right answer and often left family members feeling dependent and angry.

Even as Stone later acted as a caretaker for her mother at the end of her life, she confessed that she never received the emotional closure she desperately craved.

The actress admitted that she really wanted to hear her mother say things like "I love you, I'm proud of you" or offer an apology, but Dorothy's internal struggles prevented that from happening.

The raw family revelation comes just ahead of the release of Stone's next movie, In Memoriam, which is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 7.

The film features comedian Marc Maron playing an actor with terminal cancer who becomes hilariously obsessed with securing a spot in the Academy Awards' annual tribute segment.