Azad Jammu and Kashmir to hold general election on July 27

Representational image of a man casting a vote during elections. — Radio Pakistan

Scrutiny process scheduled for June 20.

Symbols to be allotted July 2.

Refugee seats retained via assembly resolution.

MUZAFFARABAD: The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has announced July 27, 2026, as the date for general elections and issued the complete election schedule.

According to a notification issued by the region’s Election Commission, polling for all constituencies of the AJK Legislative Assembly will be held on July 27 from 8am to 5pm.

The notification states that candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers to returning officers from June 9 to June 19.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on June 20, while the preliminary list of candidates whose papers are accepted will also be issued the same day.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers may be filed with the Election Commission from June 21 to June 24. Hearings on the appeals will be conducted on June 26 and June 27, while decisions will be announced between June 28 and June 29.

Under the schedule, candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nomination papers until June 30. A list of contesting candidates will be published on July 1, while election symbols will be allotted on July 2.

The final list of candidates, along with their election symbols, will also be published on July 2.

The Election Commission said the notification would come into force immediately and that all arrangements for conducting the general elections would be completed in accordance with the schedule.

Meanwhile, the AJK Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution retaining 12 seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees.

The resolution stated that refugee representation was a historical and constitutional reality. It added that any necessary reforms to remove electoral complications and make the system acceptable to political parties could be implemented through the assembly.

The resolution further said that constitutional reforms were the exclusive authority and mandate of elected representatives and that the matter should be left to the Legislative Assembly. It also called for consultations with political parties, bar associations, the bar council, civil society and constitutional experts.