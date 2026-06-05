Karachi man sent on two-day physical remand for 'killing wife over domestic dispute'

People walk through a hallway at a lower court in Karachi in this undated image. — Geo News/File

Karachi court grants suspect's two-day physical remand.

Suspect booked in murder case on state's complaint: police.

Police say suspect's criminal record yet to be verified.



KARACHI: A local court in Karachi remanded a man, accused of killing his wife by striking her with an iron rod, to police custody for two days.

The suspect, identified as 63-year-old Asghar Ali, was produced before the Judicial Magistrate (West), who approved his two-day physical remand and handed him over to police.

During the hearing, police informed the court that the suspect's criminal record is yet to be verified as part of the investigation.

According to police, the suspect has confessed to the crime and the alleged murder weapon has already been recovered.

The accused has been booked in a murder case registered at Pakistan Bazaar police station on the state's complaint, police said.

The man surrendered himself to the police on Thursday after allegedly killing his wife by repeatedly striking her with an iron rod over a domestic dispute in Orangi Town, according to The News.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Pakka Qila police station in Orangi Town Sector 11.5, Ghaziabad, where the suspect attacked his wife inside their home, killing her on the spot.

After committing the crime, the suspect locked the house and went to the police station where he surrendered himself.

Police took him into custody and on his identification, reached the residence where they recovered the victim's body and rushed it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

Officials identified the deceased as 58-year-old Asma Begum, the mother of four children.