 
Geo News

Female doctor attacked with acid at Quetta hospital, suspect killed in police encounter

Provincial govt shifts victim to Karachi via air ambulance for further treatment at a private hospital
By
Salman Ashraf
|
Shawala Aslam
|
Web Desk
|

Published June 06, 2026

A representational image of a crime scene restricted with a police tape. — Reuters/File
A representational image of a crime scene restricted with a police tape. — Reuters/File
  • CM Sarfraz Bugti seeks report from authorities over attack.
  • Balochistan govt transfers victim to Karachi for treatment.
  • Govt closely monitoring doctor's condition: CM Bugti.

A female doctor sustained serious injuries after being attacked with acid at Sandeman Provincial Hospital in Quetta, police said on Saturday.

The victim was initially shifted to a private hospital after the attack occurred in the general surgery ward of the facility.

Police later said the suspect involved in the incident was killed in an encounter.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti sought a report from authorities and directed that all possible treatment arrangements be made for the injured doctor.

Adviser to the Balochistan chief minister Shahid Rind said that the incident was being investigated from multiple angles, vowing "no compromise" on the protection of female doctors and medical staff.

The provincial government later decided to shift the victim, identified as Dr Mahnoor Nasir, to Karachi via air ambulance for further treatment at a private hospital, with expenses to be borne by the government.

CM Bugti confirmed the transfer, saying the provincial administration was closely monitoring her health condition in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Young Doctors Association Balochistan President Dr Hayee Baloch announced a boycott of services, except emergencies, in protest against the incident.

Dr Baloch said the attacker — a lift operator — carried out the acid assault, adding that the female doctor suffered around 35% burns.

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