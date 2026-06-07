Polling begins in Gilgit-Baltistan general elections for 24 seats amid tight security

Building of Gilgit Baltistan seen in this file photo. — APP/File

Voting to continue uninterrupted until 5pm today.

Hundreds of sensitive stations placed under enhanced security.

Police, scouts and reinforcements deployed across region.



GILGIT: Polling began across Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday for elections to 24 seats of the regional assembly, with more than 400 candidates in the running and security tightened across the mountainous region to ensure a peaceful voting process.

According to the Election Commission, voting started at 8am and will continue until 5pm without any break. A total of 958,480 registered voters are eligible to exercise their right to vote.

Authorities completed electoral and security preparations ahead of polling day, while law enforcement agencies conducted flag marches in various areas to demonstrate readiness and maintain order.

The Election Commission has established 1,391 polling stations across all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. Of these, 488 have been classified as normal, 349 as sensitive and 551 as highly sensitive.

District-wise figures show that Gilgit has 253 polling stations, including 51 normal, 48 sensitive and 154 highly sensitive stations.

Ghizer has 207 polling stations, comprising 83 normal, 52 sensitive and 69 highly sensitive stations, while Nagar has 85 polling stations, including 28 normal, 39 sensitive and 18 highly sensitive.

In Hunza, 88 polling stations have been set up, of which 33 are normal, 31 sensitive and 24 highly sensitive.

Skardu has 208 polling stations, including 88 normal, 51 sensitive and 69 highly sensitive stations, while Shigar has 71 polling stations, comprising 31 normal, 23 sensitive and 17 highly sensitive.

Kharmang has 43 polling stations, including 12 normal, 10 sensitive and 21 highly sensitive stations, while Ghanche has 154 polling stations, comprising 89 normal, 39 sensitive and 26 highly sensitive stations.

Astore has 108 polling stations, including 40 normal, 34 sensitive and 34 highly sensitive stations.

Diamer has 174 polling stations, of which 33 are normal, 22 sensitive and 119 highly sensitive — the highest number of highly sensitive polling stations among all districts.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has fielded the highest number of candidates, with 23 contesting the elections, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 22 and 19 independents backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has fielded 15 candidates, the Pakistan Nazriyati Party (PNP) 11, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP) have fielded nine candidates each.

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has nominated seven candidates, while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have fielded six candidates each. The Awami Workers Party (AWP) has fielded four candidates.

Security arrangement

Authorities said foolproof security arrangements had been put in place for the elections. Personnel from the local police, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, and contingents from Punjab and Sindh police have been deployed to perform security duties at polling stations and other key locations.

Additional security personnel will be deployed at vulnerable locations, while law enforcement agencies and the district administration will remain on high alert throughout the election process.

Speaking to journalists, GB Inspector General of Police Nasir Akbar Khan said that more than 17,500 personnel have been deployed for security during the electoral process.

Police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies are on alert, he said, adding that additional force has been deployed at sensitive polling stations.

Election officials expressed hope that the polling process would remain peaceful and transparent throughout the day.