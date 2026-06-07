Quetta female doctor, attacked by acid, now in 'stable condition'

People stand behind a crime scene tape. — AFP/File

Doctor suffered burns on face, other parts.

Vision remains intact despite eye injuries.

Case registered, suspect already killed.



A female doctor injured in an acid attack at a Quetta hospital is in a stable condition and receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, according to hospital sources.

The victim, identified as Dr Mahnoor Nasir, was shifted to Karachi via air ambulance after sustaining serious injuries in the attack at Sandeman Provincial Hospital in Quetta.

Hospital sources said reconstructive surgeons and eye specialists had completed their assessment of the doctor. She has sustained burn injuries to her face, abdomen, legs, and right hand and has been transferred to a Special Care Unit for treatment.

According to sources, the doctor suffered burns over 13% of her body. While her eyes were also affected by the acid, her eyesight remains intact, and she is out of danger.

Doctors carried out an initial medical examination and tests after her arrival at the private hospital on University Road in Karachi. Hospital sources said she would undergo another medical assessment after 24 hours and described her condition as satisfactory.

The doctor will remain under special medical observation for 10 days, while she is expected to stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the first two days of treatment.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Quetta over the acid attack on the female doctor at Civil Hospital, police officials said.

The FIR was registered against suspect Humayun Shah under Section 336-B. Police said the suspect was killed during an encounter that took place while authorities were attempting to arrest him.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Kakar said the suspect had allegedly been harassing the doctor for several months. He claimed evidence of harassment had been found in messages recovered from the suspect’s mobile phone.

Kakar said Balochistan had two burn centres, but the victim was shifted to Karachi at her family’s request. He added that Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had assured the doctor and her family of complete treatment and all possible support.

Medical organisations have also called for stricter mechanisms to protect female doctors from harassment and violence in hospitals.

Separately, Chief Minister Bugti spoke by phone with Abdul Razzaq Tareen, a Civil Hospital employee who suffered burn injuries while trying to save the female doctor during the attack.

“You served humanity without caring for your own life,” the chief minister told Tareen, praising his courage and bravery.

Bugti assured him that the Balochistan government would bear all treatment expenses and, if required, arrange treatment at the country’s best medical facilities.

The acid attack sparked outrage across Balochistan, with the Young Doctors Association announcing a boycott of services, except emergency care, in protest against the incident.