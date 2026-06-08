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Four personnel martyred as banned JAAC activists open fire in Rawalakot: police

More than 20 police and security officials injured in attack, says AJK IG’s spokesperson
By
Web Desk
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Published June 08, 2026

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel standing alert. — AJK Police website
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel standing alert. — AJK Police website
  • IG condemns attack on personnel.
  • Officials say assault was preplanned.
  • Protest group banned before rally.

RAWALAKOT: Four law enforcement personnel were martyred and more than 20 police and security officials injured after activists of the banned Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) opened fire in Rawalakot, Azad Kashmir police said on Monday.

“The miscreants of the proscribed Action Committee deliberately targeted personnel,” an Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Inspector General of Police spokesperson said while condemning the attack.

According to the spokesperson, four members of law enforcement agencies embraced martyrdom in the firing, while over 20 police and security personnel sustained injuries.

The incident comes days after the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government declared the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee a proscribed organisation under anti-terrorism laws ahead of its planned protest on June 9.

The group has previously organised large-scale demonstrations over economic issues and political rights. Some of those protests turned violent and resulted in fatalities during clashes with law enforcement in May 2024 and September 2025.

Earlier on Sunday, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry accused the banned group of attempting to create instability despite the government having accepted most of its demands.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside AJK political leaders, Chaudhry said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had constituted a high-level committee to hold negotiations with the group and that a monitoring committee had been formed to ensure implementation of agreed points.

The minister said the government had implemented all clauses of its agreement with the committee, fulfilled commitments made to the families of those martyred and injured during previous protests, and withdrawn 170 cases registered during demonstrations.

Despite this, he said, the banned group had again called for protests.

Chaudhry also alleged that efforts were being made to disrupt free and fair elections in AJK, adding that constitutional matters such as the 12 refugee seats in the AJK Legislative Assembly could not be altered without legislation.

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